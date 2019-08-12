Boy who illustrated book on maple sugaring wins NH contest

A New Boston, New Hampshire, boy who wrote and illustrated a book about maple sugaring with his dad has won a statewide contest.

The New Hampshire Maple Producers Association has given the annual Walter A. Felker Memorial Award to Trevor Gaudet. The contest is open to New Hampshire youth age 16 and younger and aims to encourage interest in the state's great maple sugaring tradition.

Entries to the competition are accepted through mid-June with the winner announced at the annual summer meeting of the association.

