Boys light lawn on fire with magnifying glass received as Christmas gift

A Christmas present landed a pair of Texas boys in hot water after it helped set their front lawn on fire.

A 12-year-old in Texas got a magnifying glass for Christmas. His parents thought it would be used for reading, but then he accidentally set his family's lawn on fire. (Source: CNN)

The Parsons got their 12-year-old son a magnifying glass for Christmas, assuming it would be used for reading.

Instead, the boy and his brother used it to burn some newspapers. Moments later, they came running in to report the lawn was on fire.

The whole family sprang into action, using water hoses, sprinklers and blankets to snuff the flames

No one was injured.

Copyright 2019 CNN. All rights reserved.