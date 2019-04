A Bradford woman faces felony charges, accused of beating a friend's 21-month-old daughter.

Brittany Wakefield of Bradford appeared in Orange County court this week and pleaded not guilty to a single felony count each of aggravated assault and cruelty to a child.

The affidavit noted due to a brain bleed, the child remained hospitalized for four days before she was turned over to Vermont's Department for Children and Families.