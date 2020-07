A Braintree man is being accused of stalking a family, on multiple occasions over a span of three years.

That family told the Bethel Town Constable in early June of last year that Leonard Rix, 72, was stalking them; including their 16 and 12 year old children.

Police say incidents happened in Windsor, Orange and Washington counties from 2017 to 2019.

State Police have been investigating Rix for months, and have now charged him with aggravated stalking.