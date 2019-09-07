Brand new New York license plate designs

The winning design of the new New York State license plate design contest has been announced. The winning plate will feature Niagara Falls, the Statue of Liberty and the Manhattan skyline.

325,000 people voted between five different plate designs beginning in August. The contest goes hand in hand with Governor Cuomo's new mandate.

Beginning April 1, 2020, if your plates are at least ten years old you will be charged an additional $25 for new plates regardless of their condition. If you want to keep your current plate number it will be $45.

Some people say, the contest and plate change is all in part of a "money grab."

Cuomo says new plates are needed to work with cashless tolling, but Thruway Authority says there were no problems reading plates.

The governor says he may compromise on the price of the new plates.