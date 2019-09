A home in Brandon was destroyed by fire Monday and now officials are warning homeowners to make sure water heaters and other combustible appliances have adequate clearance.

Crews say a home on Wheeler Road caught fire Monday and that it was caused by a water heater.

Despite several teams showing up to flight the flames, the home was a total loss.

Firefighters call it an accident and encourage everyone to read up on their appliances and give proper space to combustibles.