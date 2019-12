Police catch a Brattleboro man who had a number of warrants out for his arrest.

Brandon Lee (34) was arrested on Winding Hill Road in Brattleboro. He has warrants out in Vermont for a number of charges including a weapons offense and cocaine possession. He's also facing a fugitive from justice charge in New Hampshire, stemming from a cocaine possession charge.

Lee is being held on a total of $75,000 bail and will be in Windham Superior Court tomorrow.