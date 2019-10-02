Brattleboro Memorial Hospital gets state approval for addition

A Vermont hospital has received approval to break ground on a surgical unit expansion.

The Brattleboro Memorial Hospital is approved to demolish a two-story pavilion and replace it with a four-story, 27,875-square-foot addition.

The District Environmental Commission No. 2 says that the project will have an adverse impact, but the project does not violate any community standards.

The Brattleboro Reformer reports the Ronald Read Pavilion will cost $22.7 million, which will be paid in part by a $6 million bequest from Ronald Read.

The pavilion will contain operating rooms, equipment sterilization rooms and offices for primary care services.

The permit will require the hospital to submit a supplemental noise analysis to the commission within one year of completion for review.

