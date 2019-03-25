Brattleboro Memorial to open birth center in Springfield

The Brattleboro Memorial Hospital says it will open a part-time obstetrics office in Springfield. This, as the Springfield Hospital announced the closure of its birth center.

Brattleboro Obstetrics and Gynecology will open an office at least two days a week in Springfield that will allow expectant moms to see a provider for pre- and post-natal care.

The patients at the Springfield office would deliver their babies at the hospital in Brattleboro.

The Springfield Hospital's birthing center is closing as the hospital tries to shave several million dollars of expenses from its budget.