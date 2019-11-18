Brattleboro Outing Club gets X-C warming hut

Cross country skiers in the Brattleboro area will have a new warming hut available for use this winter.

The Brattleboro Reformer reports the warming hut that was built at the Windham Regional Career Center was brought to the Brattleboro Country Club just in time for the 2019-20 ski season.

For years skiers used a structure at the country club, but it’s no longer available. So the country club offered the Brattleboro Outing Club another location for a warming hut.

The outing club bought the 14-by-36 unfinished tiny house built by the Construction Trades Program.

Over the last several months the foundation was built and the club won regulatory approval for the hut.

