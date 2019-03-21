Brattleboro school meeting disrupted by reports of shooting

Police are investigating after a meeting at a Brattleboro school Wednesday night was disrupted by a reported shooting.

Authorities say multiple officers responded around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday to an information night at Green Street School after reports of a shooting. They searched the entire school and didn't find anything out of the ordinary. and the meeting was able to continue.

All scheduled elementary school events will take place Thursday in Brattleboro as police continue to investigate.