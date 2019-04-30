Brattleboro Police investigating reported kidnapping

A Brattleboro man faces kidnapping charges following an incident Monday night.

Brattleboro Police say they received a report around 8:25 p. that a man had been kidnapped on Central Street. The male victim told police he was ordered into a car against his will and taken around town for about one hour. Police say one of the suspects told the victim he had a gun, but none was displayed. There were no reported injuries.

After investigation, police arrested Eamon Burke, 21. He is due in court Tuesday.

Police say additional arrests are expected.

