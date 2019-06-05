Brattleboro Police investigating reported stabbing

Brattleboro Police are investigating a reported stabbing where a man who appears to have been stabbed was taken to the hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries.

Officers say it happened Tuesday afternoon at a residence on Canal Street.

After getting there, they spoke with Zachary Rutledge who appeared to have been stabbed and had to be transported to the hospital.

After investigation, officers say there was an altercation between Kenneth Craig and Chrisanna Gagne involving a knife. Police say both were injured.

Gagne was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Craig and Rutledge were issued citations and will appear in court later this month.