Brattleboro Police searching for armed robbery suspect

Brattleboro Police are looking for information on an armed robbery.

Officers say it happened Saturday afternoon at around 2:45 pm at the Achille Agway on Putney Road.

The suspect allegedly claimed he had a gun and threatened to shoot the clerk at the gas pumps if he did not give him the money in the register.

The cashier handed over the money and the suspect fled on foot down Wellington Road towards the train tracks.

If you have any information, give Brattleboro PD a call at 802-257-7950.