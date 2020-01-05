Brattleboro Retreat may close or be sold due to financial crisis

Vermont's largest in-patient mental health facility, the Brattleboro Retreat, has voted to begin the process of either closing, or selling the facility due to a financial crisis.

Human Services Secretary Mike Smith says Vermont has invested millions of dollars of state money into the Retreat, but says management "has failed to deliver fiscal stability to the institution."

According to the Agency of Human Services, the mental health, and addiction treatment facility received a financial package less than two months ago that is valued at an estimated $16 million. That included an investment to build 12 new Level-1 beds, and to pay the on-going operation of those beds. The Retreat has estimated that work will be completed by late spring.

There are 119 total beds at the Windham County facility. 30 for children and adolescents. It's the only secure, hospital-level mental health care facility for youth in Vermont. 89 beds are for adults. As of Sunday, 81 of 119 beds are full, 26 beds are closed.

From 2016-2018, the Commissioner of Mental Health, Sarah Squirrell says there were 7,680 patient discharges. On average, the Retreat serves 2,500 patients per year, staying an average of 8 days.

Secretary Smith says last week, the Retreat asked for an additional $2 million in funding. They said the number of patients they had budgeted for, was much lower than expected. Smith denied the request.

"[The Retreat's] financial strategy "appears to be built on a flawed premise that continued financial bailouts from taxpayers is an effective long-term solution or is expected when Retreat management makes a financial miscalculation (budgeting a higher patient count). Second, the Retreat has not made any significant management or strategic operational changes. And third, there is little clarity on where they stand financially and the prospects of better financial conditions in the future, including how they plan to pay over $1 million of taxes that are owed to the State of Vermont," Smith said in a Sunday press release.

He says the Retreat's board delivered the letter on Friday saying they had voted to begin the process of closing or selling the retreat.

"Make no mistake, any threat of closure is both the decision and the result of the Retreat’s current leadership," Smith said.

Smith says he will speak with the Board and management on Monday to ensure patient safety is a priority in whatever decision the Retreat makes. He believes "significant management and operational changes are necessary to save it -- and the jobs there. It is the responsibility of the Retreat’s board to accomplish this task or assemble a team that can."

Smith says he will meet with the Retreat this week to go over proposals, and steps to improve their current and future financial vitality. He says he does not support asking taxpayers to foot the bill to avoid change.