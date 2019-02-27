Brattleboro Retreat to add more mental health beds

Emergency rooms in Vermont continue to struggle with more mental health patients and a shortage of beds.

In a letter to the Green Mountain Care Board this fall, UVM Medical Center CEO John Brumsted described the challenges they face every day, noting that their current beds are effectively at 100 percent capacity. And 80 percent of their mental health admissions come in through the emergency department.

Now, the state is making a push to add more beds to take the pressure off. Cat Viglienzoni explains where they will be.

At the Brattleboro Retreat, they're getting ready for an expansion, adding a dozen new beds to house some of the state's most challenging mental health patients.

"These are people with chronic, persistent mental illness," said Louis Josephson, the CEO of the Brattleboro Retreat.

But Josephson says the $5.5 million project, paid for mostly with money from the state, is still about a year out from the beds being online.

"We're trying not to take any beds offline and reduce capacity for the state," Josephson explained. "So our best way to do that is to make several moves and keep everything active."

The goal, he says, is to make sure patients get the right level of care and to move people out of the ER.

"We've got lots of people waiting every day in emergency departments for an inpatient psychiatric bed. And that's a problem. It affects the care people receive," Josephson said.

WCAX News has told you about emergency departments being overwhelmed by mental health patients. The UVM Medical Center told the state about 30 more beds would make it so that patients in crisis won't need to wait. A dozen isn't enough. But Agency of Human Services Secretary Al Gobeille says it's a big step.

Gobeille says he's hoping the Brattleboro Retreat beds will be ready by the end of the year.

"They're very critical," Gobeille said. "Keeping people in an emergency room when they need a hospital-level bed-- if you did that for a cardiac problem or some other health care problem, it would not be acceptable, and it would not be acceptable with a mental illness."

The state also hopes to replace the seven-bed Middlesex residential treatment facility with a new 16-bed facility in Central Vermont. If approved, Gobeille says that would come online in a few years.