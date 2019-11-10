Brattleboro catalytic converter theft

Brattleboro Police need your help as they are hoping to catch whomever is stealing catalytic converters from cars.

Over the past several months police have responded to several thefts. In almost all cases reported, the converters are cleanly cut off the vehicles.

But sometime Thursday night in the Harris Lot off Harris Avenue, it appears someone tried to pull a converter with most likely another vehicle.

Anyone who may have seen something is asked to call the Brattleboro Police.