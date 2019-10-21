Brattleboro considering efforts to pave way for local broadband

Brattleboro leaders say they're not ready to commit to building a municipal broadband network, but support efforts that could pave the way for one or for joining a regional project.

Brattleboro Town Manager Peter Elwell tells the Brattleboro Reformer the town will be providing a letter of support to the Windham Regional Commission which is seeking feedback from communities about the absence of high-speed broadband.

Some board members say they don't feel like broadband is a priority for residents compared to issues like opioids and downtown development.

Others expressed concern over costs and feel more information is needed before deciding how to proceed.

Some community members called the prospect of municipal high-speed broadband "forward-thinking," saying it'll help retain the community's youth and serve as an "economic magnet."

