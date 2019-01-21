Brattleboro has ideas for leftover money from upgrades

Officials in Brattleboro hope to use leftover funds from bonds issued for police and fire station upgrades to help play for three final projects.

Town Manager Peter Elwell says the extra work had been deemed "highly desirable but not absolutely necessary" when completing the original project.

The Brattleboro Reformer reports representatives at the Brattleboro Town Meeting in March will decide if about $100,000 should be spent on replacing a section of the police station's roof and about $150,000 should go toward building a carport for police cruisers. They will also vote on whether a digital alarm receiver for the dispatch center at the police station should be purchased for about $303,000.

