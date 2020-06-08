Brattleboro making it easier for businesses to provide outdoor services

The town of Brattleboro is taking steps to make it easier for downtown businesses to provide outdoor service amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The Select Board this week authorized the town manager to assign “parklets” to businesses for areas for dining and drinking, the Brattleboro Reformer reported. Parklets are spaces traditionally used for parking that are turned into outdoor seating.

The board approved buying barriers and setting up as many as 12 such areas. Also, the town clerk is now allowed to issue outside alcohol consumption permits, which the board traditionally handled.

“We’re making strong, definitive action during a pandemic to support local businesses and also might make downtown cooler than it already is,” said board member Ian Goodnow.

6/6/2020 2:42:50 PM (GMT -4:00)