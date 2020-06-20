Brattleboro man in jail after endangering first responders

A Brattleboro man is in jail following a crash that endangered first responders.

Brattleboro Fire and Rescue were responding to an unrelated 2 car crash on Maple Street Friday afternoon.

While emergency services were on scene, 25 year old Jonathan Palmisano allegedly drove through the closed roadway at a high rate of speed.

According to police, he nearly hit emergency vehicles and workers before crashing a short time later.

He's being held on 10-thousand dollars bail and faces several charges including Gross Negligent Operation.