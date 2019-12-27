Brattleboro man wins fingerprint case before Vt. Supreme Court

A Brattleboro man has won an appeal before the Vermont Supreme Court over whether he has to provide fingerprints for a misdemeanor crime.

Timothy Grant was cited by police for disorderly conduct and pleaded not guilty in court. As one of his four court-ordered conditions, a judge required him to submit to fingerprinting.

In his appeal, Grant argued that state law requires a case-by-case requirement of "good cause" and that the state's participation in an FBI fingerprint database does not alone give it blanket authority to provide fingerprints in all cases.

The high court agreed. In their ruling Friday, they said fingerprinting in every misdemeanor case is counter to the Legislature's direction.

"Whether this is a problem to be fixed, and whether the appropriate solution would be to authorize courts, without any showing of good cause, to order fingerprinting of those not currently subject to fingerprinting—namely, defendants whom the police may not arrest, for whom the State can show no good cause to fingerprint at arraignment, and whose only sentence is a fine or citation—is a policy question for the Legislature," the justices said.

The court reversed and struck Grant's fingerprint condition of release requirement.