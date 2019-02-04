Brattleboro man wins lifetime hunting fishing license

A Brattleboro resident has won a lifetime hunting and fishing license in Vermont's annual lottery.

The Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department said this week that Kevin Condon, 34, was drawn as the winner.

More than 11,300 tickets were purchased last year.

Officials said Thursday that the ticket sales brought in more than $22,700 to the department. The department says the money can be leveraged with federal funds to produce more than $90,000 to support its mission to conserve fish, wildlife, plants and their habitats.

