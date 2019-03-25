Brattleboro officials approve 1 percent sales tax

Officials in Brattleboro have approved a new 1 percent sales tax.

The Brattleboro Reformer reports the tax approved in a 75-62 vote Saturday is expected to generate more than $600,000 annually.

The town will collect 70 percent of the revenue from the tax, which goes into effect July 1. The remainder of the revenue will go to the state.

The tax will apply to items such as cosmetics, soaps, toothpaste and jewelry. Food, medications and motor vehicles are among the items that will be exempt.

Town Meeting representatives approved a general fund budget of about $18 million for fiscal year 2020, which is a 1.7 percent increase over the previous year.

Property tax bills and the municipal tax rate will decrease as part of the budget.

