Brattleboro police investigate two pedestrian accidents on Canal St.

Police say two men are in trouble after they hit people in crosswalks in Brattleboro.

Both incidents happened Thursday on Canal St. but at different times.

The first happened around 3:30 p.m. on Canal St. in the area of South Main St.

The other accident happened around 9 p.m. on Canal St. near Fairview St.

In both incidences, the pedestrians were sent to the hospital for their injuries.

Timothy Shortell and Jarmal Arnold will be in court next month to answer to negligent operation charges.