The Brattleboro Police Department is looking into what they are calling an uptick in car thefts in the area.

Police say the thefts have mostly been in cars that are left unlocked at their homes. They say they are continuing to take reports and look into the larcenies.

Authorities also want to remind people to lock doors and windows in homes and cars to prevent the crimes. They say garages, back doors and basement bulkheads are commonly overlooked burglary access points.