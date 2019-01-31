Brattleboro police seek suspects in woman's assault

A Vermont police department is continuing to investigate an assault of a woman by two men wearing ski masks that left the victim with life-threatening injuries.

Brattleboro police say the assault on the 19-year-old woman was reported at about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say the incident does not appear to have been a random incident and there does not appear to be an elevated risk to the public.

The victim, whose name was not released, was taken to an out-of-state hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Brattleboro Police Department.

