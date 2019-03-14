/ Brattleboro woman charged with state tax fraud

Just in time for tax season, a Brattleboro woman faces state fraud charges after authorities say she filed false returns that resulted in nearly $5,000 in refunds.

Heidi Chandler

Vermont State Police say Heidi Chandler, 43, filed fraudulent W-2 documents with her 2016 and 2017 returns. As a result, they say she received state refunds in excess of $4,500 for both years combined.

In a statement, Vermont Tax Commissioner Kaj Samsom said improved detection tools are catching irregularities and that they plan to crack down on other offenders.

"By matching data with employers, the IRS, sister agencies and with other tools, we are able to detect and act on suspicious activity more rapidly and at a much higher rate than in the past," Samsom said. "This arrest is evidence that if a refund is obtained fraudulently, the Tax Department will work closely with law enforcement to bring those responsible to justice, recoup any ill-gotten gains and seek appropriate financial penalties."

Chandler was arrested Wednesday in Brattleboro and faces charges including fraudulent returns and perjury. She's due in court March 26.