Breakfast takeover to support the community

A popular Burlington deli returned for one day only on Saturday. King's Corner Deli teamed up with Momos Market, for a breakfast takeover, supporting the community in more ways than one.

"It was a little intense, it was very busy, it was incredibly moving," said Kat Donahue, owner of King's Corner Deli.

King's Corner Deli closed a few years ago, Donahue wanted to do something to giveback during the pandemic. She wanted to offer the deli's former menu to customers, and donated the profits to Pathways Vermont. The event was hosted at Momos Market, which has closed its kitchen for now. All orders were placed, and paid for online. Any leftover products were donated to Feeding Chittenden.

"Pathways is a great organization in our neighborhood for a lot of folks," said Erin Malone, owner of Momos Market.

Sandwiches were picked up with psychical distancing in mind, out behind Momos.

"This was a really fun event to bring together, to do a really small project with Kat, but then also have something new for people in the neighborhood that supports some folks in our community," Malone said.

For Donahue, it was also a way to reconnect with old customers and friends.

"I never went to King's Street, but I know Kat, and I love her dearly so i'm excited to support her and be apart of this I think it's awesome what she's doing," said Molly Purvis of Burlington.

The crew served up nearly 200 sandwiches on Saturday.

"It just felt great to give something to everyone during this really difficult time," Donahue said.