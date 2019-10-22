Breakthrough in breast cancer research

A breast cancer breakthrough-- researchers say they've discovered how the disease spreads from the breast into bones.

The discovery is a critical step in learning how to stop cancer from spreading.

A team at Notre Dame identified a pair of proteins believed to be critical to the spread of breast cancer into bones. They were also able to identify factors that could activate those proteins to develop into cancer or inhibit cancer growth.

"Basic research is really important in discovering what we need to tackle to help patients. Sometimes these discoveries don't-- we don't as basic scientists see them translate into patients. But in this case, we are working at the steps really close to where we would use them in cancer patients," said Laurie Littlepage, a cancer researcher at Notre Dame.

Right now when cancer spreads to the bone it is considered incurable but the discovery at Notre Dame could help treat patients after that has happened.