Brenda Siegel officially running for Vermont Lt. Governor

We told you she would announce soon and now it's official. Former gubernatorial candidate Brenda Siegel is now running for lieutenant governor.

Siegel announced her run as a Democratic candidate early Friday morning. The self described low-income mom ran unsuccessfully for governor in 2018. She plans to explain her priorities further next week.

She joins Vermont Senate President Tim Ashe, Assistant attorney General Molly Gray, and Senator Debbie Ingram on the Democrat side of the race.

On the GOP side are Dana Colson and Meg Hansen.