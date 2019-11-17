Brewshed Alliance aims to keep Vermont water clean

The Vermont Natural Resources Council has launched a new initiative to engage craft breweries in protecting clean water.

Although the the environmental advocacy group works on multiple issues in Vermont, clean water has always been a central focus.

"We wanted to establish a Vermont Brewshed Alliance to form a partnership between the many craft brewers in the state and water quality advocates," said Brian Shupe, Executive Director of the Vermont Natural Resources Council.

"The program aligned with our core values here which is all about maintaining clean water, because all Vermont Brewers rely on clean water," added Karen Lawson, Co-owner of Lawson's Finest Liquids.

The original Brewshed Alliance was founded in Washington state, and have been created in Oregon, Maine, and now Vermont.

Lawson's Finest Liquids, The Alchemist, Halyard Brewing, Magic Hat, and Zero Gravity are the first to join in the Green Mountains. It was launched at the Lawson's tap house in Waitsfield last week.

This Brewshed Alliance will mean more secured funding for clean water initiatives in Vermont.

"Our water is sourced through the town well which is an aquifer that comes beneath Scrag Mountain in Waitsfield, and it's so important to our brewery that we payed homage to it through our Scrag Mountain Pilsner," said Lawson.

The Vermont Natural Resources Council expects the partnership to spread to all corners of Vermont.

"We've been in conversations with breweries all over the state since then to line up more folks, there's a lot of interest in it," Shupe said.

They hope partners engage in the clean water conversation by brewing charity beers and fundraising.