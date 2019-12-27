Bridge between South Burlington, Williston could open next week

The temporary bridge connecting South Burlington and Williston is expected to open by the end of next week.

The Halloween storm closed the Kimball Avenue bridge which connects to Marshall Avenue in Williston. The storm left the slopes on either side unstable.

The last time we spoke with South Burlington Public Works officials, they told us the project was expected to be done by the end of the year. Since then, construction crews have rebuilt the bank supports for the bridge, cleared away fallen debris and covered the exposed support beams at both ends.

"It fully is our expectation that at some point next week, the road, thankfully, will be reopened just in time for people to return back to work," said Justin Rabidoux, the city engineer.

Rabidoux says the last step is a state and federal inspection scheduled for New Year's Eve. The bridge should then be open for travel by New Year's Day. But if there are delays, the department has until Jan. 9 to complete the project.