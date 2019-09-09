Update: I-89 Colchester bridge weekend changes

VTrans plans to start crossover traffic patterns on I-89 between Exits 16 and 17 as its ongoing bridge renovation project.

The new traffic pattern is set to begin Friday night.

The I-89 Bridge 76 South, over Bay Road, and Bridge 77 South, over Mallet's Creek, will be closed from Friday to 6 a.m. Monday morning. Traffic will be maintained with one lane in each direction for the duration of the closure.

A section of Bay Road, beneath Bridges 76 North and South, will also be closed to thru traffic during the weekend closure. Signs will point to a detour for bikers and drivers.