Bridge demolition to temporarily close I-91 in Upper Valley

A section of Interstate 91 in the Upper Valley will be shut down in both directions Wednesday night.

The closure will allow Vermont Agency of Transportation crews to safely complete the demolition of the Depot Road bridge over the interstate in Hartland.

Beginning at 8 p.m. Wednesday, northbound and southbound lanes will be closed between exits 9 and 10. Traffic will be detoured onto Route 5.

The interstate is scheduled to reopen Thursday morning but an additional shutdown may be needed.