Bridge replacement project back on schedule

The New Hampshire Department of Transportation says a project to replace a “red-listed” bridge that was delayed because of constraints created by the coronavirus pandemic is going to take place.

The Laconia U.S. Route 3/Endicott Street Bridge in the Weirs will be closed to traffic on Monday, April 27.

The closure is expected to be in effect for 30 days and will likely last through the Memorial Day weekend.

The nearly $1.2 million project originally was scheduled for April 6, but had to be rescheduled because of a delivery postponement of necessary materials during the pandemic.

4/19/2020 12:22:05 PM (GMT -4:00)