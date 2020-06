The bridge over Lake Arrowhead is getting an update.

The plan is to widen the corridor on the bridge on 104-A.

Work will begin June 22 and, if the work is on schedule, VTrans anticipates closing the bridge between July 15-and-August 19.

If the bridgework goes according to schedule, it is expected to be completed by September 25.

