Bridport farm vandals due in court

Three people accused of vandalizing a farm in Bridport will be in court Monday. Police say it all started as a fight over a fishing area.

State police say three men: Christopher Thompson, 26; Christian Leggett, 19; and Bryan Ashley-Selleck, 26 are being charged with arson, stalking and theft.

Police say the men damaged property and fired a gun.

Vermont State Police worked with Migrant Justice, the AG's office, and others because the damage was reported as a possible hate crime.

State Police say it appears the crimes stemmed from a feud between local farm families, lawyers with Migrant Justice say they still believe the incidents were motivated by race too.

We're told as of right now, Migrant Justice will not be attending Monday's hearing.