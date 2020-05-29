Bristol cancels its Fourth of July festivities

Another summer celebration is getting canceled, this time it's the Bristol Fourth of July.

In an email Friday morning, the committee says they had to make the hard decision of canceling the event.

"While we are tremendously disappointed to cancel this annual tradition, it would be unrealistic and irresponsible to attempt such a large public gathering in these conditions and it is in the best interest of the townspeople of Bristol, the residents of Addison County, and all of our visitors from further to take this precaution," they said in an email.

They say they've hosted the oldest continually-run parade in the state for decades.

We're told the giant flag will still be flown over Main St.