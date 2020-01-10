Bristol man injured in officer-involved shooting due in court next month

A Bristol man critically injured in an officer-involved shooting last month has been formally charged by authorities.

Greg West, 28, was shot multiple times by troopers outside his Lower Notch Road home December 4th. On Friday West was charged with multiple counts of aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and interference with access to emergency services.

A witness told police West was drunk and making threats, had a shotgun, and that there were children inside the home. Two state troopers and a Bristol police officer responded, encountering West in his driveway. Investigators say the officers tried to de-escalate the situation and get West to drop his gun. After failing to comply, officers fired, striking West multiple times.

The incident was the fifth VSP officer-involved shooting in 2019 -- the most they've ever had in a single year.

West is due in court February 24.

