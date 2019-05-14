British hotels roll out the red carpet for dog owners

In the dog-loving nation of Britain, hotels are rolling out the red carpet to welcome four-legged guests. The pet perks are endless as businesses throw customers a bone to get them through the door.

Henrietta Newman says her dog is her fur child and he goes everywhere with her. Newman took her 2-year-old Cavapoo to the English countryside for a stay at the Widbrook Grange Hotel. The hotel offers high tea for dogs that starts with a scrumptious three-tiered meal topped with a "paw"puccino.

More and more hotels find going to the dogs brings guests through the door.

Charlotte Dent, the owner of the Widbrook Grange Hotel, says, "There is a difference being dog-friendly and going the extra mile to fully welcome the dogs as part of the family."

Pets at the Devonshire Arms hotel can snuggle up in a posh bed with their own blanket.

To work off pet pounds, the Fish Hotel offers Canine Cardio.

Some dog owners turn to a travel website called PetsPyjamas to ensure their animals are treated as top dogs. Denise Elphick, co-founder of PetsPyjamas says, "Last year, we sent 10,000 dogs on holiday. This year it's set to be double."

PetsPyjamas says the bow-wow factor is the secret to success.