British surgeons call for breast implant warning

About 400,000 women get breast implants in the U.S. every year -- most for cosmetic reasons. But now plastic surgeons in Britain are warning about the dangers of breast implants as more women are reporting pain and extreme fatigue.

"I'm terrified," said Naomi Macarthur, a breast implant patient who recorded a video just weeks before getting surgery to remove her implants. The London-born 28-year-old says they made her so tired she couldn't even do simple things. "Writing with a pen was that tiring."

She couldn't write let alone workout like she used to as a personal trainer.

"The amount of pain and suffering that I had to go through. And going to clinics, and hospitals and doctors, and saying to them, 'I'm so ill,' and them saying, 'It's not due to the implants," Macarthur told the BBC.

But Macarthur didn't believe it, so she did her own research. She found other women online with the same symptoms. Patients call it breast implant illness.

"It's poorly recognized, to be perfectly honest. They haven't proven that silicone causes direct harm to the body. But there are not very many studies," said Nora Nugent, a surgeon with the British Association of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons.

In the U.S., the FDA is also looking into breast implant illness saying on its website: researchers are investigating these symptoms to better understand their origins.

One U.S. manufacturer says it takes this matter seriously and that patient safety is its number one priority.

"I'm about to go down and I'm scared," Macarthur said in her video. After living with the implants for four years, she decided to remove them in March.

She says she felt better as soon as she woke up from surgery. "I had completely blood shot eyes all the time, and my eyes are white now," she said.

Macarthur says the experience has been a life lesson. "What's the most important is long-term health," she said.

Now, she says she's stronger than ever.