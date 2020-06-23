Broken sprinkler pipe damages apartments in Winooski

A broken sprinkler pipe displaced an entire building of residents in Winooski early Tuesday morning.

The fire department responded to the building at 16 Abenaki Way where several thousand gallons of water leaked from the burst pipe on the fifth floor all the way down to the lobby.

No one was injured but all the residents had to be evacuated and are expected to be displaced for at least the night. Most are either staying with family or have been put up in hotels.

"Yeah, I mean it was definitely scary being woken up at 3 in the morning with a fire alarm, but stuff happens so, just gotta roll with the punches," said Melissa Picard, a resident.

Twenty-four units suffered water damage as a result of the massive leak.

Fire safety officials will determine when it's safe for residents to move back in.