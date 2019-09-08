Brooke's 1 Mile Fun Run is back

Before heading off to school on a Thursday morning, sixth-grader Brooke Walker and her mother, Beth, make a stop at the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center.

Brooke is getting a check-up on her alopecia. It's a condition in which white blood cells attack the hair follicles resulting in hair loss. It affects nearly 7 million Americans.

"It's one of the most common autoimmune diseases we see in children," said Dr. Julianne Mann, a pediatric dermatologist at DHMC.

Mann met Brooke several years ago when Brooke first experienced quarter-sized patches of hair loss.

"Some patients might go months to years where things are really good and they have no visible alopecia, but one day, for no reason, it's back again," Mann said.

That was the case with Brooke. When we spoke to her last year at her home in Hartland, her hair was growing back, but over the last two months, she's had a setback.

"It's really frustrating, but I try to stay on the positive side," Brooke said.

One way Brooke has kept positive is by starting a 1-mile fun run to raise funds for alopecia research. She aimed to raise $1,000 during last year's inaugural event. She ended up raising $4,000.

"I think that since it's our second year, more people will know about it and hopefully we get more people than last year," Brooke said.

The money goes into finding new treatments and a possible cure. Topical lotions and liquids have been proven to work and oral treatments are being developed, but injections into the scalp have shown, so far, to be the most effective way to settle the white blood cells. However, it's a painful and uncomfortable process.

"Those hair follicles are alive and well and capable of re-growing hairs at any point. If we can get the immune system to leave them alone," Mann said.

"I feel like I went through the tough side first, then the light side, so I know it probably won't be as bad," Brooke said.

Brooke's 1-mile fun run is Saturday, Sept. 14 at 11 a.m. at the Hartland Rec Center. It's $10 to enter and all of the proceeds go to the National Alopecia Areata Foundation.