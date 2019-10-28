Brookfield Republican announces plans to challenge Scott

We're about a year away from Vermont's election for the next governor and the field of candidates is already widening.

Standing on the Statehouse steps in Montpelier Monday, John Klar announced his candidacy to take on fellow Republican Governor Phil Scott.

Klar is a farmer and lawyer from Brookfield who describes himself as an 'Agripublican.' He says he wants to shrink taxes and regulations, claiming that Vermont's bureaucracy has grown out of control.

"Government has grown like a bloated tick off the blood of working Vermonters. It's time to pop it, make sure we get the head out to make sure there's not an ongoing infection," Klar said.

The Republican says he wants to address state pension deficits, reduce taxes, and continue the fight against the opioid crisis.

Klar says he won't repeal Governor Scott's sweeping 2018 gun control laws. "I don't have a gun agenda. I'm not proposing any new freedoms for guns. We've already lost sadly, thanks to Phil Scott," Klar said.

So far in the 2020 race, Klar joins Democrat Rebecca Holcombe, as Scott's only competition.

Holcombe was originally appointed education secretary by Democrat Peter Shumlin and then kept on when the Scott was first elected in 2016. But she abruptly resigned last year over policy disagreements, primarily the governor's support for expanding school choice to independent schools.

Governor Scott hasn't made an announcement about running for re-election. He says he was sworn into office 10 months ago and isn't thinking about campaigning right now.

"I was elected to do the best that I could under challenging times, under the best of my ability and I intend to do that. We have a budget we have to present, we have a legislative session we have to go through, so I'm going to focus on that," Scott told WCAX Monday.

Political observers have named Attorney General TJ Donnovan and Lieutenant Governor David Zuckerman as possible contenders for governor, but neither have made any official announcements. They did not respond to calls for comment Monday.

