Brooklyn man killed in I-89 crash

A deadly crash that shut down Insterstate 89 for hours is now under investigation.

Police responded to a two car collision in Bethel Sunday afternoon.

Investigators say 32-year-old Jakim Hopkins of Brooklyn crash into the back of woman's car sending her car into the median.

It rolled several times before it ended up in the southbound lane.

She was not hurt, but Hopkins car also rolled several times and he was thrown from it and died.

Witnesses say Hopkins was driving too fast and erratically before the crash.