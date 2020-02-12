Browns’ Garrett reinstated by NFL after 6-game suspension

Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett has been reinstated by the NFL after being suspended for hitting Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph in the head with a helmet in a Nov. 14 game.

The 24-year-old Garrett missed Cleveland's final six games last season after his disturbing attack on Rudolph.

The 2017 top overall pick met with Commissioner Roger Goodell on Monday in the final step before he could be cleared.

Garrett has expressed remorse for pulling off Rudolph's helmet and smashing him in the head with it in the final seconds of Cleveland's win over Pittsburgh.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.