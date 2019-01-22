Brutal weather leaves passengers stranded on Burlington tarmac

Planes struggling to get traction on the runway, baggage claim delayed by hours: United passengers heading through Burlington Monday night found the skies friendly and the ground-- less so.

"Several of us were getting a little annoyed," said Laurie Wight of Westford. "You know, impatient."

"Impatient, that's the word," agreed Harry Gardephe of Westford.

"Mutinous," Wight said.

Wight and Gardephe's plane touched down-- already delayed from Newark-- into Burlington around 6:15 p.m. Then, they watched as workers struggled to get another plane which was already at the gate moving again.

"We were watching people shovel out there. I felt bad for the people who were doing that because it was like -18," Wight said.

It would be another two-and-a-half hours before the Westford pair got off their flight. They said seeing the gate so close but not being able to get off was maddening.

"The way they did was OK, you have to wait a few minutes. Then a few minutes became a half an hour. And then it was an hour and then two hours. And that's when I started getting angry because we're sitting there in a very cramped situation with very poor air quality inside the plane wondering how much longer," Gardephe said.

"It couldn't have been prevented," said Gene Richards, the director of aviation at the Burlington International Airport.

Richards said he understands passengers' frustrations but said he's proud of the airport teams who kept them open throughout the storm, saying they did everything they could amid challenges of brutal wind chills, frozen luggage doors and jet bridges, and three United flights landing at once.

"Come with patience," Richards said. "We do the best with what we have, that's all we can do. We can't do better than that."

The airport director says he gives United credit for flying in the storm when other airlines canceled their flights.

After two hours, United did pass out cookies and water to passengers on the waiting plane. But the main question we got from passengers was why they couldn't use a different gate. Richards told WCAX News not all gates can be used by other airlines and may not fit the incoming aircraft. And United only had one working gate at the time.