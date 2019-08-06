Building community at National Night Out

Strengthening the bond between police and the people they're paid to protect-- that's the goal of National Night Out.

And Tuesday night, communities across our region and the country are taking part.

Our Scott Fleishman checked out the community event in Milton.

Reporter Scott Fleishman: From your perspective, what's the biggest concern for police/community relations?

Milton Police Chief Stephen Laroche: It's kind of a full question. It's really building the trust and getting to know each officer individually as people and that's the purpose of what this event is tonight. Just to kind of get them out of the police car, just see them playing games, eating food and having conversation. It's really what this event is about.

Watch the videos for more from National Night Out in Milton.

National Night Out organizers expect more than 16,000 communities and 38 million people nationwide to take part in community events on Tuesday.