Bullet holes seen in Starksboro home after shooting

Bullet holes can still be seen in a Starksboro home after a shooting two days ago.

Eric LaRose is in jail, being held without bail after police say he fired the shots and took off Monday.

Police say 29-year-old LaRose fought Gary LaRose and Melissa Preston and fired a gun in the direction of three people.

Then, they say he drove off and it took officers until the next day to find them.

He has six charges now, including three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and committing a crime in front of a child.